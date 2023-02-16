FirearmsCharges_2022.jpg

Clinton County, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged after state police said he lied on a concealed firearm license and an application to purchase a shotgun from Walmart.

On Feb. 27, 2022, Arthur Leaton Phillips III, 43, of Williamsport tried to buy the firearm at Walmart around 1:30 p.m., police said. On the form, Phillips allegedly checked “no” in response to a question asking if he had ever been convicted of a felony or a crime that could have carried a sentence of more than one year in jail

Phillips also applied for a license to carry a firearm through a dealer, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Phillips was previously convicted of theft by deception and receiving stolen property. Both are misdemeanors and are punishable by over a year in prison.

Phillips is charged with third-degree felony materially false written statement and statement under penalty of law, according to court documents. He is scheduled to appear before Judge John Maggs on Feb. 13 for a preliminary hearing.

He posted $1,500 unsecured bail and was released from custody.

