Reprinted with permission by FIRST News Now Potter County, Pa. - On Saturday, March 13, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police based in Coudersport conducted a death investigation.

According to Coudersport Crime Unit, 27-year-old, Travis Smithmyer of Roulette, Pa., died of a suspected drug overdose. Smithmyer was found deceased at 27 Lanninger Creek Road in Roulette Township.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Coudersport at 814-274-8690. The Nature of Incident was listed as following: Death Accidental.