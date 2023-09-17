PSP Investigation generic
McElhattan, Pa. — State police are investigating two separate allegations of sex crimes at a correctional facility.

In July, an inmate filed a Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) report against another inmate at the Clinton County Correctional Facility on Pine Mountain Road, according to state police at Lamar.

Troopers say they were also called to the prison in August for a report of indecent exposure. Both investigations continue. 

