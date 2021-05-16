Selinsgrove, Pa. – State police in Selinsgrove reported today that an investigation is underway regarding an indecent assault.

Trooper R. Parker of the Selinsgrove Patrol Unit said that a minor female was reported to have been sexually abused between Dec. 25, 2019, and Nov. 30, 2020.

"On 5/15/21, PSP Selinsgrove received a report of suspected sexual abuse of a minor female by a known adult male that occurred in Union Township, Snyder County," Parker wrote in a press release.

The investigation is ongoing.