Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield and area residents are in search of an 85-year-old woman who has been missing for over a week.

Phyllis Potter of Westfield hasn't been seen since July 21, according to a police report. Potter is 5-feet-2-inches tall and 150 pounds. She has gray or partially gray hair and blue eyes.

She could possibly be operating a white 2009 Subaru Outback with Pennsylvania registration DKL1425, state police said.

A Facebook page has been created to try and help locate Potter.

“We are asking for help searching the surrounding area, including back roads, ditches, and bodies of water for any signs of Phyllis or her car,” a facebook post read.

“Phyllis had no credit cards, no cell phone, she left her overnight bag when she "left" and she did not take her medications,” a Facebook post said. “This 84 year old woman had many daily patterns (stopping and visiting regular places and making multiple phone calls a day). Yet vanished without a trace. She drove a full size white car that also vanished without a trace. Even though the entire surrounding area has been searched mercilessly by foot, by vehicle, by horse, by plane, by drone, and by boat,” they added.

Law enforcement and community searches are planned to continue on.

Anyone with information about Potter's whereabouts is asked to please contact Mansfield state police at 570-662-2151.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.