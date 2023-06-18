Harrisburg, Pa. – The two Pennsylvania state police troopers shot yesterday in Juniata County were identified by police today.

Tpr. Jacques F. Rougeau Jr. was killed and Lieutenant James A. Wagner was wounded in separate encounters with the same shooter. Tpr. Rougeau was assigned to the Troop G, Lewistown Station and enlisted in the PSP in June 2020 as a member of the 160th cadet class. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Troop J, York before transferring to Troop G, Lewistown in March of this year. He was 29 years old. He becomes the 104th member of the PSP to make the ultimate sacrifice by giving his life in the line of duty.

Lieutenant Wagner is currently listed in critical condition at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Lt. Wagner, 45, is assigned as the station commander at the Troop G, Bedford Station. He enlisted in the PSP in September 2002.

“This is a tragedy for the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Colonel Christopher Paris, commissioner of the PSP. “We ask for your continued prayers, for not only our Troopers but also their families.”

The shooter, identified as Brandon Stine, 38, of Thompsontown, Juniata County, was killed in an exchange of gunfire after the shootings. He initially arrived at the Troop G, Lewistown Station around 11 a.m. armed with a rifle and fired shots at patrol vehicles in the parking lot, leading to the search for him.

