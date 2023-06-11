Selinsgrove, Pa. — Graduating members of the State Police Citizens Police Academy celebrated their accomplishment at the beginning of May.

The annual class offered by the Pennsylvania State Police covered several topics and gave nearly 30 class members insight into what it takes to serve. The class lasted six weeks and met every Tuesday at the Selinsgrove Fire Department next to Weis Market.

“A lot of times people see the bad apples of law enforcement or they see us one time getting pulled over,” Trooper Andrea Jacobs said. “Having this class has really helped build a bridge between the community and law enforcement. It shows that we are more than just giving tickets.”

Next year's class will be offered in the spring. PSP is hoping to hold the classes in Clinton County.

Troopers Jacobs and Rob Evanchick, Corporal Jen McMunn were the instructors for all classes, and Trooper Lauren Lesher helped with one class.

“It really explains why we do what we do,” Jacobs said. “It really just shows all the different facets of law enforcement and how we all work together. It’s important for the community to know we are here to keep them safe and this is how we do it.”

All three instructors introduced themselves to the class on the first day, giving their background and reasons for joining the Pennsylvania State Police. All three were extremely honest about the dangers they face and traumatic situations they have been around.

After introductions, the class was shown the first part of a video highlighting some of the more challenging aspects of the State Police Academy.

The second week of class was highlighted by a visit from Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch and Trooper Eileen McDermott of the Forensic Science Unit.

Both gave extremely detailed introductions about their jobs and what they encounter.

Piecuch opened the class, speaking about wiretaps, search warrants, meeting with victims, and interviews. He also touched on sentencing guidelines, parole, treatment court, preliminary hearings, grand juries, and several other facets of the court system.

The second class, like many, ran long as students engaged with Piecuch about recent crimes in Snyder County and prosecuting them.

One of the most interesting parts of Piecuch’s presentation was the breakdown of the court process. Peicuch took the class from the preliminary arraignment all the way through to a verdict. He touched on topics like discovery, pres-entence investigations, and criminal statutes.

Next Trooper McDermott took the class through processing a crime scene. The class learned about processing evidence including how to document items, collect and preserve evidence, and what to look for at a crime scene.

McDermott explained the difference between latent and patent finger prints. She also brought slides for the class showing the difference between fingerprints and what to look for at the crime scene.

The third week of class centered around the use of force. It was an eye-opening experience for the class as Sergeant Alan Zulick presented several situations often not reported on.

Zulick broke down the seconds it takes to pull a weapon from a holster compared to a suspect who has one drawn. Several videos were played for the class that showed life-and-death situations.

Students were allowed to participate in a simulator. It put them into situations most troopers confront in the field. Often, the results were mixed.

Trooper’s James Ballantyne and Chris Isbitski highlighted the fourth week of class.

Trooper Ballantyne works in the Computer Crimes Unit, investigating child predators.

Ballantyne discussed the complexities of investigating crimes committed over the internet. They often involve working with agencies from all over the country and even the world.

Ballantyne went through each step of the investigative process. The class learned just how difficult if can be to go after predators online.

During the question-and-answer portion of his presentation, Ballantyne fielded all sorts of inquires from the class. He talked about receiving flagged email or searches by predators from agencies and working through a database used to match names to investigations.

Ballantyne also spoke about vigilantes and their impact on investigations. He outlined certain rules undercover agents have to play by when setting up a sting on an alleged predator.

The fourth week of class ended with a fun presentation as Trooper Isbitski and his K9 partner Diego showed their skills.

Questions were taken and Isbitski spoke about the academy and being partnered with the right dog. It was interesting to learn all the PSP dogs come from Europe and cost nearly $15,000 apiece.

He highlighted the different types of dogs that included bomb, drugs, and cadaver-sniffing dogs. Even the drug dogs specialize in certain types of narcotics.

The true highlight came when the class was given a presentation of Diego's ability at locating drugs. Bags that had previously held narcotics were placed around the fire station. Diego had no trouble finding them for a reward.

The fifth week of the class centered around the CARS unit with Corporal Steven Schmit.

He challenged the class by giving them information about crashes before switching to pictures and asking for thoughts. The class learned about skid marks, speeding, various car models and their safety, how to evaluate a crash scene, and several other topics related to safety on the road.

There were also a lot of crash videos that featured empty cars. Although entertaining, the videos showed even low speed crashes can be deadly.

The final class ended with a pizza party provided by the instructors, but not before Trooper Bobby Jacobs gave a highly informative presentation on DUIs.

One of the most entertaining presenters in the six-week class, Jacobs discussed sobriety tests, medical marijuana, stopping suspects, and how to divide the attention of a suspected DUI driver.

The academy was highly informative and filled with people of all ages and backgrounds. There were aspiring young students who hoped to join the academy one day and retired members of the community hoping to gain a little more knowledge.

The academy is offered yearly. At the end, troopers presented students with certificates and patches.

“My interactions with people as a criminal investigator was very somber,” Jacobs said. “It’s been such a nice and refreshing change of interacting with the public on this platform. There are people still very much on our side. It’s great to know people enjoyed and learned something.”

