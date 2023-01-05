Reprinted with permission from FNN

Tioga County, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are still looking for 26-year-old Roger Hurd of Farmington Township who has been reported missing by his family.

Police were already trying to serve a 302 warrant on Hurd on Monday, Jan. 2, after comments he made to his ex-girlfriend in relation to harming himself. A 302 warrant is an involuntary commitment (an application for emergency evaluation and treatment for a person who may be a danger to themselves or to others due to a mental illness).

Roger Hurd was last seen on Jan. 2 around 11 a.m. By Tuesday, Jan. 3, Hurd was entered into the missing person database by Pennsylvania State Police.

Police also canvassed the areas Hurd frequented and sent out cell phone pings in hopes of locating Hurd. Although police were able to get a ping in Lindley, N.Y., Hurd was not found.

Hurd’s abandoned vehicle was said to have been located on Tuesday by a family member. The vehicle was found on Elkhorn Road with most of Roger Hurd's belongings inside, including his wallet. All that was missing was his cell phone. Authorities said that Hurd was picked up by an unknown person in a 4WD-style vehicle.

FNN was told that Hurd also deactivated his Facebook account; however, police have not confirmed that incoming information.

Roger Hurd has hazel eyes, is approximately 5' 10" was last seen wearing a black heavy jacket, blue jeans, black baseball cap, as well tall rubber-style boots.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Roger Hurd, please contact Pennsylvania State Police Barrack in Mansfield, PA., at (570) 662-2151.

