Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police announced DUI charges against a trooper accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.

Austin J. Burney, assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his assigned shift on the afternoon of Sunday, November 27.

Burney was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic, and driving on the right side of the roadway. Charges were filed at Magisterial District Court 48-3-04 in McKean County.

Burney enlisted in the PSP in February 2021 and graduated in August 2021 with the 161st Cadet Class. He has been assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run since his academy graduation. Due to the charges, he was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the case.

