Harrisburg, Pa. — The Pennsylvania State Police arrested Trooper Joseph W. Czachorowski this week on charges related to the possession of illegal controlled substances.

A U.S. postal inspector intercepted a parcel addressed to Czachorowski and obtained a federal search warrant, according to a PSP issued news release. Upon executing the search warrant, the inspector and a PSP trooper discovered 30 Oxymetholone pills and two vials of Trenbolone acetate, both steroids and Schedule III controlled substances. A search warrant executed on his residence turned up additional controlled substances.

Czachorowski enlisted in the PSP in November 2014 and is a member of the 141st cadet class. He is assigned to Troop K, Philadelphia, and has been suspended without pay pending the resolution of the criminal charges against him.

Czachorowski is charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, a small amount of marijuana, and instruments of crime.

The charges were filed by the PSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Drug Law Enforcement Division in Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-3-05. A copy of the criminal complaint may be obtained through Magisterial District Court 15-3-05.

Czachorowski was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Scott A. Massey and released on $7,500 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing has been set for May 17.

