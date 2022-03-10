Bloomsburg, Pa. — The 2001 killing of a 17-year-old Williamsport man came one step closer to resolution as State Police in Bloomsburg announced an arrest in the cold case homicide.

Troop N Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit Troopers, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service and the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, took Brian Gregory Quinn, 44, of Deptford, NJ (formerly of Williamsport) into custody on March 9, 2022 after the Columbia County District Attorney approved criminal homicide charges.

Quinn is pending extradition to Columbia County from Gloucester, NJ, according to the release.

Investigators with PSP Bloomsburg Criminal Investigation Unit Troopers and Criminal Investigation Assessment Unit Troopers said they had been working the case since the discovery of Shamar Washington’s body along a roadside embankment on Orchard Drive in Hemlock Township on Jan. 13, 2001. According to the release, a reevaluation of the investigation was conducted in Jan. 2002.

Investigators said Washington was reported missing by his family on Jan. 7, 2001. He was last seen on Jan. 5 in Williamsport.

After the discovery in Columbia County, State Police said the cause of death was ruled a homicide due to multiple different fatal wounds.

According to the release, all arrest documents have been sealed by the Columbia County Court of Common Pleas due to the sensitive nature of the case.



