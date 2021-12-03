Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 1,155 crashes, including five fatal collisions, in which five people were killed during the Thanksgiving holiday driving period from November 24-28, 2021.

Of the 1,155 total crashes investigated, 91 were alcohol-related, two were alcohol-related fatal crashes and 225 people were injured, PSP reported.

State police also made 533 DUI arrests over the long holiday weekend. In addition, Troopers issued 10,126 speeding citations, 849 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 84 citations to drivers for not securing children in safety seats.

Crash data

Year Total Crashes Fatal Crashes People Killed People Injured Alcohol-Related Crashes Alcohol-Related Fatal Crashes 2021 (5 days) 1,155 5 5 225 91 2 2019 (5 days) 1,116 7 8 247 73 1

Enforcement data

Year DUI Arrests Speeding Citations Child Seat Citations Seat Belt Citations Other Citations 2021 (5 days) 533 10,126 84 849 14,684 2019 (5 days) 729 14,028 205 1,366 19,144





More information on 2021 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.

According to PSP, these statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the time, PSP said statistical information was not collected during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday driving period.