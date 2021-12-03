PoliceLights_Generic_NCPA_2021.jpg
Alexandru Cuznetov / MCT

Harrisburg, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 1,155 crashes, including five fatal collisions, in which five people were killed during the Thanksgiving holiday driving period from November 24-28, 2021.

Of the 1,155 total crashes investigated, 91 were alcohol-related, two were alcohol-related fatal crashes and 225 people were injured, PSP reported.

State police also made 533 DUI arrests over the long holiday weekend. In addition, Troopers issued 10,126 speeding citations, 849 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 84 citations to drivers for not securing children in safety seats.

Crash data

YearTotal CrashesFatal CrashesPeople KilledPeople InjuredAlcohol-Related CrashesAlcohol-Related Fatal Crashes
2021 (5 days)1,15555225912
2019 (5 days)1,11678247731

 

Enforcement data

YearDUI ArrestsSpeeding CitationsChild Seat CitationsSeat Belt CitationsOther Citations
2021 (5 days)53310,1268484914,684
2019 (5 days)72914,0282051,36619,144

More information on 2021 Thanksgiving holiday enforcement, broken down by troop, is available here.

According to PSP, these statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and mitigation efforts that were in place throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at the time, PSP said statistical information was not collected during the 2020 Thanksgiving holiday driving period.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.