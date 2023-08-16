This year's Farm Bill promises to support youth agriculture in Pennsylvania, offering grant funding opportunities to youth ag programs in the region.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding is calling for proposals from youth agriculture organizations as the state looks to distribute $500,000 in funding through the PA Farm Bill Ag and Youth Grants.

This year's budget continues investments in youth agriculture with a new programming focus: supporting youth education and workforce development initiatives, expanded apprenticeships and career and technology training, and expansion of broadband internet access in rural communities.

Organizations can apply for up to $7,500 in direct funding with up to $25,000 total in matched funds. Good candidates would include projects, programs, and equipment purchases by youth-run organizations, and those with programs that benefit youth or promote agriculture, community leadership, vocational training, and peer networking.

Past funded projects include agriculture career seminars and field trips, agricultural safety training, capital projects, and equipment purchases aimed at leading students to opportunities in agriculture and building the future workforce Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry needs.

Grant applications must be submitted online through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development Electronic Single Application. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Sept. 29, 2023.

Full grant guidelines are published in the August 12 edition of the PA Bulletin.

