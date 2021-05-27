Harrisburg, Pa. - State Rep. Frank Burns introduced a package of bills to expand Liquor Control Board membership; reduce the governor's influence on LCB appointments; and decrease LCB members' pay by 40 percent.

The House Democratic Committee described the package as the "first salvo" of reform proposals, suggesting that more will follow.

Rep. Burns' bills would expand LCB membership from three to five, with the governor, House Democrats, House Republicans, Senate Democrats, and Senate Republicans receiving one appointment each. Currently, the governor appoints all three board members.

The 40 percent pay cut is based on splitting the current budget between five board members; normal members' salaries would drop from $78,751 to $47,500 and the chairman's salary would drop from $81,890 to $49,500.

“I believe lawmakers of both parties, in both chambers, should have a voice in who oversees alcohol sales and licensing in Pennsylvania,” Rep. Burns said. “An agency of this magnitude would benefit from a broader spectrum of board members providing oversight and guidance.”

Burns continued: “The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is a vast, powerful agency tasked with operating hundreds of retail wine and spirits stores, licensing thousands of venues, and conducting alcohol education and training. Given its immense reach and say-so, I believe its decision-makers should come from different paths than a three-person board nominated by the governor and confirmed by the state Senate.”

Burns’ bills - HB 1149 and HB 1150 - would work by amending the state’s Liquor Code and its Public Official Compensation Law.