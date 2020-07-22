Harrisburg, Pa. -- Right-to-Know (RTK) inquiries have reportedly been going unanswered, answered informally, or denied since March when the COVID-19 emergency declaration was made. The Pennsylvania House and Senate have unanimously approved House Bill 2463, a piece of RTK legislation.

The bill would require state agencies to respond to RTK requests with procedures established by the Office of Open Records even if the agency's physical location has been closed due to an emergency.

Despite the agreement within the House and Senate, Governor Tom Wolf has stated that he plans to veto the bill once it reaches his office. According to a press release from Gov. Wolf on Monday morning, the bill does not take into consideration the health and safety of employees who may need to access physical files to answer RTK requests.

In addition, the press release claims that the bill forces the disclosure of sensitive information that could compromise investigations, public safety, trade secrets, and private information about citizens such as medical records.

Prior to the bill's approval, the General Assembly amended the RTK bill to exclude the sensitive information listed by Gov. Wolf's argument.

Gov. Wolf's opposition to the bill has been the subject of great concern among the General Assembly, with Rep. Seth Grove (R - York), the author of the bill, holding a Facebook Live discussion on Monday with Melissa Melewsky of the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.

As media law counsel, Melewsky deals with legal questions regarding RTK laws regularly.

Regarding the discussion, Rep. Grove said:

“Favoring transparency is more than words. It means providing the public with a view of not just what is happening, but why. That is what makes the governor’s threat to veto this emergency RTK legislation so concerning. State government has successfully demonstrated its portability during the COVID-19 pandemic as many aspects of it smoothly transitioned when asked to work from a remote location. With today’s technology, RTK requests can be asked and answered quickly and flawlessly without exposing confidential information.

The governor is on the verge of shutting off access to information during emergency. I wanted to give current members of the media a chance to hear from and question their own attorney about something that direct affects the ability of them to do their job.”

The crux of the problem, according to Melewsky, is that throughout the COVID-19 emergency government agencies on all levels have been willing to respond to media requests for information, but have not been doing so in the context of RTK laws.When information is given outside of RTK laws, media outlets cannot send appeals to the Office of Open Records, use the information for third-party oversight, or use the information in court.

Melewsky also emphasized the general public's need for knowledge, especially during an emergency.

"The interest in government action is heightened during times of emergency," said Melewsky. "Where everything is abnormal and the public is looking to the government for answers. 'How are they keeping us safe? How are they keeping the virus at bay?' All those things are critically important to the public."

She added that inquiries about RTK and transparency laws from the general public have at least doubled during the pandemic.

House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff (R - Centre/Mifflin) also urged Gov. Wolf to sign the bill on Monday, saying:

“Gov. Wolf should do the right thing and sign House Bill 2463, a critical transparency bill that won unanimous support in both chambers of the General Assembly.

Throughout this pandemic, government overreach, secrecy and lack of transparency has been perpetuated at an alarming rate. There is no justification for denying access to public records.

Over the years, the General Assembly has successfully updated our transparency laws to make them some of the best in the country and, right now, Pennsylvanians need transparency to be restored to their government. This administration needs to be held accountable to the people of Pennsylvania.”

According to Rep. Benninghoff, the General Assembly has not yet begun discussing a possible veto override.

If Governor Wolf goes through with the veto, it would be the first time a Pennsylvania governor has vetoed a bill unanimously approved by both the House and Senate in 42 years.