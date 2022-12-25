Harrisburg, Pa. — The public is being offered a chance to participate in the Governor's Inauguration process.

The committee in charge of the Inauguration has launched a series of contests. Contest winners will have their work and stories featured during the Inauguration and at the Governor's residence.

“We are thrilled to announce our interactive Contest Series to invite Pennsylvanians to get involved in this Inauguration and highlight the best of what our Commonwealth has to offer,” said Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee Executive Director Amanda Warren. “Governor-Elect Shapiro is focused on bringing families, students, and entire communities to the table for this celebration, and with these contests, this Inauguration will feature stories and accomplishments from all across the Commonwealth.”

The five contests are as follows:

Hometown Heroes

Pennsylvanians are invited to nominate a friend, neighbor, or other community member who has made significant contributions to their community. When making a nomination, explain why you are nominating that person and the contributions that qualify them as a Hometown Hero. Winner(s) will be invited to attend the Inauguration.

Student Art Contest

Students from across the Commonwealth are asked to use photography or painting to show what they find most beautiful about their community. This is open to elementary, middle, and high school students.

High School Essay Contest

Students in grades 9 - 12 who are involved in vocational, technical, building trades, or computer science programs can submit an essay describing how their workforce development course has prepared them for a career in their desired field, and how the new Governor's plans can help them to shape their future.

Pennsylvania Selfies

Pennsylvania residents are invited to submit a selfie featuring campaign or inaugural merchandise.

For full contest details, and rules, and instructions for submitting entries, visit shapiroinauguration.org. Submissions are open until Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:59 p.m.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.