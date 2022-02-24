Bloomsburg, Pa. – As state government promises to promote hands-on agricultural learning opportunities that promote pathways to careers in agriculture, they are recognizing school FFA programs already doing just that.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Department of Education Career and Technical Education Director Lee Burket were joined by Pennsylvania FFA members and industry stakeholders at Central Columbia High School this week. There, they highlighted state investments in agriculture.

“Growing the next generation of agriculturalists means investing in our youth,” said Redding. “Pennsylvania Ag and Youth Grant projects are engaging young minds, facilitating hands-on learning opportunities, and introducing youth to the breadth of careers in agriculture.

Agriculture is farming, but it is also food science, engineering, business, environmental science and so much more. These grants are a strategic investment in our future, ensuring the learners of today are growing into the leaders of tomorrow.”

The PA Ag and Youth Grant Program was developed to increase availability of agriculture education programs and raise awareness of agriculture careers throughout the commonwealth to strengthen the industry’s future workforce. It provides direct and matching grants to help fund educational seminars and field trips, agricultural safety training programs, and capital projects.

The program is available to youth organizations designed to promote agriculture, community leadership, vocational training and peer fellowship; it includes, but is not limited to, Pennsylvania FFA, 4-H, Ag in the Classroom, Career and Community Leaders of American and vocational education programs.

“These grants help schools provide students with access to resources and experiences that open doors to multiple postsecondary and career pathways,” said Burket. “By exposing learners to the opportunities in agriculture, we are cultivating the next generation of producers, agribusiness professionals, veterinarians, horticulturists – the choices are endless.”

Pennsylvania faces an agricultural workforce shortage as farmers retire and new technology-based positions become available.

The state has shown support for agriculture through the Pennsylvania Farm Bill and creation of the Ag and Youth, Farm to School and Farm Vitality grant programs. Since 2019, this historic package of legislation has invested more than $50 million in the industry, with an additional $13.6 million investment proposed by Gov. Wolf for the 2022-2023 budget year.

The Central Columbia FFA Chapter is one of more than 70 organizations across 35 counties to benefit from the $1 million in PA Ag and Youth Grant investments awarded over the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 fiscal years. In 2019-2020, the chapter received $7,500 for the purchase of a tractor for safe tractor driving and agriculture mechanics curriculum.

In 2020-2021, the program purchased a stream table, demonstrating environmental science and conservation practices in the classroom. The combined $15,000 investment has facilitated hands-on learn opportunities for more than 100 agriculture education students at Central Columbia High School.

“It’s a privilege to be at Central Columbia High School celebrating agriculture and FFA,” said State Rep. Barb Gleim. “With over 13,600 members in Pennsylvania this growing organization is empowering the next generation of agricultural leaders.”

The National FFA Organization is a student-led organization whose mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

Pennsylvania is home to 150 agriculture education programs that facilitate hands-on, experiential learning experiences for more than 13,000 students statewide. In celebration of National FFA Week, Governor Tom Wolf proclaimed Feb. 19-26, 2022 as FFA Week in Pennsylvania.