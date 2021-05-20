Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Aging Secretary Robert Torres joined seniors at Kings Terrace to announce steps to increase access to Pennsylvania's Senior Food Boxes, a supplemental food program available free to lower income seniors. Giving the program a new name and removing proof of income requirements are among the barriers to participation the state is removing, with the goal of encouraging seniors to take advantage of the program.

Formally known as Commodity Supplemental Food Program, the program previously required seniors to provide documented proof of their income when they applied to receive a food box. The new procedure requires only a statement of income.

"We want to take hunger off the table for Pennsylvania's seniors. They shouldn't be worrying about whether to eat or pay for utilities and prescriptions," said Redding. "They've supported their families or communities for a lifetime, and we want to support them now.

If you are, or know, a senior citizen who could benefit from this program, more information may be found here.