Danville, Pa. — A state hospital patient who allegedly gave a Suboxone strip to a fellow patient is now facing a felony drug charge.

Loren Cedric Norman, 57, was seen by a staffer at the Danville State Hospital, 50 Kirkbride Drive, giving another patient a strip of Suboxone, which he wasn’t prescribed, according to charges.

Staff member Toby McMurray watched as the second patient placed the strip in his mouth on Oct. 11 around noon, said Trooper Kyle Drick of the Milton State Police.

The patient was taken to Geisinger Medical Center as a precaution and did suffer from an “altered mental state,” Drick noted.

Norman was charged with felony delivery of a controlled substance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 2:30 p.m. in front of District Judge Marvin Shrawder.

Docket sheet

