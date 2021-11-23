Bellefonte, Pa. -- Residents of Centre and Mifflin counties can expect improvements in roadways and recreation, which are intended to improve the safety of the public while encouraging economic growth in the affected counties, according to a release by State Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin).

Centre County

Centre Hall Borough and Potter Township: Penns Prairie at Tri Municipal Park, $218,000, Act 13-Funded Project

Grant funding will be used to enhance pedestrian safety improvements along South Pennsylvania Ave. (State Rt. 144).

The improvements will include installing 415 feet of new wall to replace the deteriorating wall that causes stones to fall in the roadway, rehabilitating existing sidewalks and installing new sidewalks including ADA improvements with detectable warnings.

According to Benninghoff, this project will create a safe passageway for pedestrians to travel from the Centre Hall Borough business district to the Centre County Grange Park in Potter Township.

Penn Township

Road Improvement Project, $500,000, Multimodal Transportation Fund Project

Benninghoff's office said that this grant will give Penn Township the ability to greatly improve several roadways that need widened and repaved.

The repairs are intended to enhance safety for all modes of road transportation, including school buses, farmers, bikers, and pedestrians; and improvements are intended to enhance opportunities for the growth of agricultural and commercial development, which has been limited given the current condition of narrow and deteriorating roadways, according to Benninghoff's office.

Gregg Township

Gregg Township Multimodal Improvements, $500,000, Multimodal Transportation Fund Project

The project will consist of rebuilding a portion of Middle Road (T-423) and Bitner Hollow Rd. to include a solid, stable base via full-depth reclamation that will provide a better driving/riding surface with less deficiencies; increased drainage, with replacement of undersized culvert pipes and the addition of more agri-flow pipes to allow water to pass under the roadway without causing damage to the road; and widening of the narrow portions of the cart ways to allow for safer two-way traffic.

These improvements will improve the safety of the roads.

Mifflin County

Brown Township

Brown Township Reedsville Main Street Streetscape Additional Lighting Project is being granted $100,000 for the Multimodal Transportation Fund Project.

Grant funding will be used to supplement existing funding already in place, according to Benninghoff, to pay for the additional decorative light standards and related components to improve "Main Street."