Harrisburg, Pa. – Eight organizations - Penn State University, Temple University, the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, American Mushroom Institute, Baarda Farms, Coexist Build, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture, and Team Ag, Inc. - have received grants in support of impactful agricultural research. The grant funding, distributed by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, totals $1.287 million.

“Meeting the challenges of feeding a growing population amid rapid changes in climate, technology and animal and plant diseases demands investment in research and development,” said Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Russell Redding. “These investments hold the promise and potential to spur the innovation we need to increase productivity; advance human and animal medicine; and support cleaner water, healthier soil and a safer food supply.”

Supported projects focus on a broad range of subjects including detecting COVID-19 exposure in livestock, increasing farm productivity and profits, protecting pollinators, safe and effective control of spotted lanternflies and other invasive species, and improving soil and water quality and sustainability.

This funding supplements $900,000 in agricultural research support through the department’s budget to Rodale Institute, the Penn State University Center for Agricultural Law, Penn State Extension, and the Centers for Beef, Dairy, Poultry and Livestock Excellence.

The grantees and projects supported by the grants are: