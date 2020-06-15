Harrisburg, Pa. -- Attorney General Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania District Attorneys have submitted a plea for the Pennsylvania delegation in Congress to increase funding for child welfare and protection programs by $1.5 billion annually in the face of expected increases in child abuse reports.

The expected increase is a result of COVID-19 restrictions starting to lift; in April, Pennsylvania's child abuse hotline, ChildLine, saw calls and tips drop by half.

“We know that reports of child abuse are down during this pandemic because mandated reporters, including teachers, coaches, and school officials, are unable to see their students during this time,” said Attorney General Shapiro.

“It’s critical that we protect the vulnerable members of our communities, whose families have been shaken by the effects of this emergency. I am urging everyone in the Commonwealth: if you see child abuse or neglect, report it,” Shapiro continued.

“COVID-19 has not slowed down child abuse, only the reporting of child abuse,” said Ray Tonkin, PDAA President and District Attorney of Pike County. “Now, more than ever, we need the resources and commitment to help identify, prevent, and address child abuse.”

In the letter, AG Shapiro and District Attorneys state, “We will not be able to see the full magnitude of abuse until children are visible to mandatory reporters. When that does happen, our support systems are in danger of being overwhelmed with a flood of new cases. To stem the tide, we need the resources to prevent abuse from happening now, better identify abuse during the crisis, and to appropriately handle all of these cases when they do come to light.”

The letter calls on more funding for programs like the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA), but suggests that benefits could be extended to programs like Social Security Block Grants (SSBG), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Title X, the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) and the Victims of Child Abuse Act (VOCA).

Pennsylvanians who suspect child abuse within the state should call ChildLine at 1-800-932-0313. Abuse can also be reported through the Attorney General's tip line, Safe2Say Something, which can be accessed online, through a free app, or by calling 1-844-SAF2SAY (723-2729). Tips are anonymous and the call center is open all day, every day.

The AG's office also has a hotline to report suspected child predators. To report sexual exploitation of children, call 800-385-1044.