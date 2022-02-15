Last week, the House and Senate approved $25 million in federal stimulus funding for the support of fire and EMS companies across the state.

Select companies will receive funds through the state's Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.

Projects eligible for funding include construction or renovation of a fire or ambulance company facility, purchase or repair of equipment, training, or reduction of existing debt. This year, the funding may also be used to offset revenue loss due to limited fundraising opportunities resulting from COVID-19 restrictions.

Grants were awarded to the following fire and EMS companies, divided by county.

Bradford County

Oscoluwa Engine and Hose Company Inc.: $13,900.

Smithfield Township Volunteer Fire Department: $15,000.

South Creek Ambulance Association: $8,325.05.

South Creek Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $15,000.

Tri Township Ambulance Association: $8,325.05.

Western Alliance Emergency Services: $8,325.05.

Athens Township Volunteer Fire Company: $15,000.

Diahoga Hose Company No. 6: $15,000.

Engine Company No. 1: $15,000.

Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department: $15,000.

Greater Valley EMS: $8,325.

Greater Valley EMS (fire): $15,000.

Herrick Township Volunteer Fire Company: $15,000.

Howard Elmer Hose Company No. 4: $10,746.

J.E. Wheelock Hose Company No. 5: $14,342.

Litchfield Township Volunteer Fire Company: $15,000.

Monroe Hose Company: $15,000.

Protection Hose Company No. 1: $15,000.

Vigilante Engine Company No. 1: $12,030.

Warren Township Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $15,000.

Wilmot Fire Company Inc.: $12,768.

Windham Township Volunteer Fire Company: $14,790.

Wysox Volunteer Fire Company: $15,000.

Potter County

Austin Volunteer Fire Department, Austin: $8,325.05 for EMS operations; $15,000 for fire company operations.

Coudersport Volunteer Fire Department, Coudersport: $15,000.

Genesee Volunteer Fire Department Inc., Genesee: $8,325.05 for EMS operations; $15,000 for fire company operations.

Goodyear Hose Company No. 1 Inc., Galeton: $15,000.

Kettle Creek Ambulance Association, Cross Fork: $3,767.70.

Kettle Creek Hose Company No. 1, Cross Fork: $13,200.

Roulette Chemical Engine No. 1 Inc., Roulette: $8,325.05 for EMS operations; $15,000 for fire company operations.

Shinglehouse Volunteer Fire Department, Shinglehouse: $8,325.05 for EMS operations; $15,000 for fire company operations.

Goodyear Hose Company No. 1: $15,000.

Tioga County

Blossburg Fireman’s Ambulance Association: $8,325.05.

Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department: $15,000.

Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Company: $15,000.

Crary Hose Company: $15,000.

Elkland Borough Volunteer Fire Department: $15,000.

Lawrenceville Fire Department: $15,000.

Lawrenceville Fireman’s Ambulance Association Inc.: $8,325.05.

Mansfield Firemens Ambulance Association: $8,235.05

Mansfield Hose Company: $15,000.

Millerton Volunteer Fire Department: $15,000.

Morris Township Fire Company: $15,000.

Osceola Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $15,000.

Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital EMS: $8,320.88.

Tioga Volunteer Fire Department Inc.: $15,000.

Tioga Volunteer Firemens Ambulance Association Inc.: $8,325.05.

Wellsboro Volunteer Fire Department: $15,000.

Sullivan County

Dushore Fire Company No. 1: $15,000.

Dushore Fire Company No. 1 (EMS): $8,325.

Eagles Mere Volunteer Ambulance Association: $8,325.

Eagles Mere Volunteer Fire Company: $15,000.

Endless Winds Volunteer Fire Company Inc.: $15,000.

Hillsgrove Volunteer Fire Company: $15,000.

Hillsgrove Volunteer Fire Company (EMS): $6,031.