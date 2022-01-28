Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

Harrisburg, Pa. — A court has ruled that Pennsylvania’s mail voting law is unconstitutional, but the decision is almost certain to be appealed and decided by the state Supreme Court.

The ruling by Commonwealth Court comes in response to suits filed by Bradford County Commissioner Doug McLinko and a group of Republican state representatives — many of whom voted for Act 77, the law that expanded no-excuse mail voting in the state.

A spokesperson for Gov. Tom Wolf could not be immediately reached.

This story will be updated.

WHILE YOU’RE HERE... If you learned something from this story, pay it forward and become a member of Spotlight PA so someone else can in the future at spotlightpa.org/donate. Spotlight PA is funded by foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results.