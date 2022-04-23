Williamsport, Pa. — A State College business owner will serve more than a year in jail for withholding taxes from his employees' paychecks, but never turning them over to federal government.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Scott Lykens, 44, was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment by Chief District Court Judge Matthew W. Brann for a criminal tax violation.

Chief Judge Brann also ordered Lykens to pay restitution to the IRS in the amount of $1,044,796.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, Lykens previously pleaded guilty in Dec. 2021, to failure to pay over employment taxes. Lykens was the owner of a medical billing company, Keystone Medical Management Systems, doing business in Centre County.

From 2010-19, Lykens collected tax withholdings, including federal income taxes, Medicare, and Social Security taxes, from his employees but did not remit them to the Internal Revenue Service for a total tax loss of $1,044,796.

This case was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur is prosecuting the case.

