Williamsport -The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Ronald Hertzog, age 59, of State College was indicted on Feb. 10, 2022, by a federal grand jury for possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

According to United States Attorney John C. Gurganus, the indictment alleges that on or about February 3, 2022, in Centre County, Hertzog possessed multiple rounds of ammunition in various calibers and two rifle receiver lowers as a previously convicted felon.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the State College Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney George J. Rocktashel is prosecuting the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.

PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

If convicted, the maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 10 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines.