Washington, D.C. – The Federal Bureau of Investigation recently brought charges against Brian Gunderson, 26, who allegedly entered the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot.

Gunderson, who lives with his mother in State College, turned himself in and appeared via video in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, PennLive reports.

Gunderson is accused by the FBI of unlawfully entering the restricted federal building with intent to impede government business.

On Jan. 19, Gunderson allegedly admitted to federal agents that he went into the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, but claimed he was pushed in by the crowd.

"Gunderson stated that he remained in the U.S. Capitol Building for about ten minutes," the investigating agent wrote.

The agent said GPS data from Gunderson's phone confirmed the phone was in D.C. on the morning of Jan. 6.

"Might be able to bum rush the [W]hite [H]ouse and take it over," a Jan. 5 message on Gunderson's phone read, according to the FBI.

A Jan. 8 message on Gunderson's phone read, "We all stormed the us capital [sic] and tried to take over the government," followed by, "We failed but f--- it," according to the FBI.

Gunderson was identified in part by his Byram Hills football jacket, the FBI said.

The U.S. Department of Justice maintains a full list of people charged in federal court related to crimes at the U.S. Capitol here.