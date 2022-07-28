A sum total of $955,000 in grant funding will be directed toward all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and snowmobile facilities and trails in Pennsylvania, according to a DCNR announcement.

“Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts, and our trails and amenities attract visitors who spend money in local communities,” Dunn said. “Through these projects we’ll improve upon and expand opportunities across the commonwealth.”

The investments from the ATV Management Restricted Account and Snowmobile Management Restricted Account will support construction or maintenance of ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities. The seven grant recipients include:

Rock Run Recreation, Inc., $132,900 to purchase equipment to maintain approximately 140 miles of ATV trails at Rock Run Recreation Area in Chest Township, Cambria County and Chest Township, Clearfield County

Elk County Riders Inc., $444,100, for development of the Byrnedale ATV Connector Trail in Jay Township, Elk County

Wales Sno-Drifters, Inc., $23,100, for purchase of equipment to maintain and construct approximately 50 miles of snowmobile trails in Greene Township and Wattsburg Borough, Erie County

Majestic Kamp & Lost Trails, Inc., $203,300, for purchase of equipment to maintain and construct approximately 67 miles of ATV trails at Majestic Kamp & Lost Trails in Otto, Keating and Foster townships, McKean County

Central Mountains ATV Association Inc., $89,200, for purchase of equipment to maintain and construct approximately 300 miles of the Central Mountains ATV Association trail system in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Union and Warren counties

Potter County ATV UTV Club, $9,500, for purchase of mobile youth ATV safety training equipment

Marienville Trail Riders Snowmobile Club, $53,400, for purchase of equipment to maintain and construct approximately 150 miles of snowmobile trails in the Allegheny National Forest and Jenks Township, Forest County.

The department can award grants two times each year to municipalities and organizations for development of publicly accessible ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.

The next ATV and Snowmobile grant round opens on August 1 and closes on September 30.

Grants are open to municipalities, non-profit and for-profit organizations.

Proposed snowmobile and ATV related projects eligible for DCNR grants include: planning, land acquisition, development, rehabilitation, maintenance, purchase of equipment for maintenance and construction, and development of educational programs related to snowmobile and ATV trails and facilities.

No match is required for this funding; however, applications providing matching funding will be given additional consideration.

With a few limited exceptions, all snowmobiles and ATVs in Pennsylvania must have a registration issued by DCNR.

Statewide, Pennsylvania has nearly 38,000 active snowmobiles registered, and nearly 275,000 ATVs.

Grants are administered by DCNR with funding provided from registrations.

More information about ATV and Snowmobile grants can be found on the DCNR website.

