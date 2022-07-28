A sum total of $955,000 in grant funding will be directed toward all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and snowmobile facilities and trails in Pennsylvania, according to a DCNR announcement.
“Pennsylvania is home to thousands of avid snowmobile and ATV riding enthusiasts, and our trails and amenities attract visitors who spend money in local communities,” Dunn said. “Through these projects we’ll improve upon and expand opportunities across the commonwealth.”
The investments from the ATV Management Restricted Account and Snowmobile Management Restricted Account will support construction or maintenance of ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities. The seven grant recipients include:
Rock Run Recreation, Inc., $132,900 to purchase equipment to maintain approximately 140 miles of ATV trails at Rock Run Recreation Area in Chest Township, Cambria County and Chest Township, Clearfield County
Elk County Riders Inc., $444,100, for development of the Byrnedale ATV Connector Trail in Jay Township, Elk County
Wales Sno-Drifters, Inc., $23,100, for purchase of equipment to maintain and construct approximately 50 miles of snowmobile trails in Greene Township and Wattsburg Borough, Erie County
Majestic Kamp & Lost Trails, Inc., $203,300, for purchase of equipment to maintain and construct approximately 67 miles of ATV trails at Majestic Kamp & Lost Trails in Otto, Keating and Foster townships, McKean County
Central Mountains ATV Association Inc., $89,200, for purchase of equipment to maintain and construct approximately 300 miles of the Central Mountains ATV Association trail system in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Union and Warren counties
Potter County ATV UTV Club, $9,500, for purchase of mobile youth ATV safety training equipment
Marienville Trail Riders Snowmobile Club, $53,400, for purchase of equipment to maintain and construct approximately 150 miles of snowmobile trails in the Allegheny National Forest and Jenks Township, Forest County.
The department can award grants two times each year to municipalities and organizations for development of publicly accessible ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.