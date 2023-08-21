PennDOT has created a new CDL skills test and waived a former requirement — a change intending to improve the bus driver shortage in the state.

As new technologies emerge and bus engines become more complicated, PennDOT has changed their CDL skills test, including simplifying some parts of the test to accommodate more drivers.

School buses are a prime example of a system that has become more complex and modern. The Shapiro administration expects the new guidelines will make it so more drivers are eligible for licensure, improving the ongoing bus driver shortage that began during the pandemic.

Starting Aug. 28, PennDOT will waive the “Under the Hood requirement” for school bus drivers, which means that potential school bus drivers will no longer need to take the portion of the CDL test that requires them to identify engine components.

"As someone with a CDL, I know that technology in our vehicles has greatly evolved and improved, even in our commercial vehicles. This modernized test is another way PennDOT is enhancing its services to better serve our CDL applicants while still ensuring the safety of school bus passengers," said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has created a long-term waiver extension that allows a state to modify the Commercial Driver’s License test for drivers seeking to obtain a school bus endorsement.

PennDOT will implement this waiver granted by FMCSA. Under the current federal waiver, the “under the hood” portion of the test may be waived for school bus driver applicants through Nov. 27, 2024.

“Knowing the components of a school bus engine does not impact a school bus driver’s safe driving skills,” said Deputy Secretary for Driver and Vehicle Services Kara Templeton. “By implementing this waiver from FMCSA, we hope that more drivers will apply for the school bus endorsement and become school bus drivers.”

As always, the CDL skills test examines an applicant’s knowledge based on vehicle features and focuses on key skills needed to safely operate a commercial vehicle. Now, the skills test has received a much needed update to reflect modern vehicle features.

Applicants must pass the full CDL Skills Test – which includes pre-trip inspection, basic control and a road test – to receive their CDL. Prospective applicants scheduled to take the test after Aug. 28, 2023, are encouraged to review and study the updated Commercial Driver License Manual to prepare for each portion of the knowledge and driver skills test.

The new test will be offered at all PennDOT Driver License Centers that offer CDL skills tests and at all third-party CDL driving skill testers beginning Aug. 28, 2023.

The Vehicle Inspection (VI) test and the Basic Control Skills (BCS) test were updated during the modernization process. CDL applicants may be asked to identify up to 90 different components on the vehicle and describe what they are looking for to ensure it is safe and ready for use compared to the current requirement of more than 100 items. In addition, a checklist is now authorized to be used as a memory aid for this segment.

The BCS Test will require CDL applicants to demonstrate four maneuvers to demonstrate control:

Forward Stop to demonstrate an applicant’s ability to judge the front of the vehicle

Straight-Line Backing to demonstrate the applicant’s ability to back the vehicle in a straight line

Forward Offset Tracking to demonstrate an applicant’s ability to maneuver the vehicle around other objects while moving forward

Reverse Offset Backing to demonstrate an applicant’s ability to offset reverse and park the vehicle

Applicants who have already completed portions of the skills testing prior to Aug. 28 will need to complete current versions of CDL Skills Testing. These applicants should continue to review and study the current Commercial Driver License Manual to prepare for each portion of the knowledge and driver skills test.

More information on commercial driver licenses and copies of the Commercial Driver License Manuals can be found on the Commercial Drivers page on PennDOT Driver and Vehicle Services website.

