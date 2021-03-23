Pottsville, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police and several municipal police departments are conducting a targeted aggressive driving enforcement wave through April 25, 2021.

The Northumberland Area Police Traffic Services Program is coordinating enforcement in Berks, Carbon, Clinton, Columbia, Monroe, Montour, Northumberland, Pike, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, and Wyoming Counties.

The enforcement wave is part of the Aggressive Driving Enforcement and Education Project and aims to reduce the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries, and deaths on Pennsylvania's roadways. All aggressive drivers stopped by police will receive a ticket.

The enforcement wave will focus on speeding, distracted driving, and work zone awareness. Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors including driving too fast for conditions, following other vehicles too closely (tailgating), or other aggressive actions will also be cited.

Municipal police agencies that participated in last year’s campaign wrote 43,349 citations, including 22,353 for speeding, 1,003 for occupant protection violations, 3,077 for red light violations, and 126 impaired driving arrests.

The enforcement period is funded by part of the department’s investment of federal funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).