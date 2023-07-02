Shamokin Dam, Pa. — Over 300 municipal agencies and the Pennsylvania state police are planning an aggressive driving enforcement wave throughout July and August. In addition, police will be conducting DUI patrols over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Shamokin Dam Police Department is one of the many agencies that has committed to this targeted enforcement wave from July 5 through August 20.

The police activity intends to reduce the number of aggressive driving related crashes, injuries, and deaths. Specific problems that the police will be looking for include heavy truck violations; putting pedestrians at risk; red light running; and tailgating. Motorists driving too fast for conditions; following too closely; and other aggressive actions will also be cited.

This enforcement period is part of Pennsylvania’s Highway Safety Program and is funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.