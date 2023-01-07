Harrisburg, Pa. — Human trafficking takes many forms, using force, fraud, or coercion in order to make people perform commercial sex, forced labor, or domestic servitude.

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and January 11 is Wear Blue Day Pa. — a day intended to raise awareness of trafficking.

Human trafficking happens all over the world, including in Pennsylvania.

Identifying human trafficking

Trafficking situations are often difficult to identify, but some potential warning signs include:

Lack of knowledge of a person's community or whereabouts

Restricted or controlled communications; a person can't seem to speak for themselves

A person is not in control of their own identification documents

Signs of branding or tattooing a trafficker's name, often on a victim's neck

For a more thorough overview of warning signs of human trafficking, refer to PennDOT's human trafficking awareness training course.

How to report suspected human trafficking

Suspected human trafficking should be reported to the 24/7 national hotline, 1-888-373-7888. The hotline also provides resources for victims and victims' assistance service providers. Reports may also be made to the state tip line, 1-888-292-1919, via the See Something, Send Something phone app, or by emailing tips@pa.gov.

Since 2007, the national hotline has received over 7,760 calls, online messages, text messages, and email reports from Pennsylvania alone. From those calls, nearly 1,900 cases involving over 4,000 victims were identified. The hotline's website has internet-based contact options and more facts about human trafficking in Pennsylvania.

International Labor Organization statistics estimate that there are approximately 28 million victims of human trafficking globally with 17.3 million people experiencing forced labor in private sector industries and 6.3 million experiencing forced commercial sexual exploitation.

It is better to accidentally make a false report than to let a case of human trafficking slip through the cracks. If you see something, say something.

What Pennsylvania is doing about human trafficking

PennDOT was one of the first state government agencies in the U.S. to provide human trafficking awareness education to its employees. All staff at driver's license centers and Welcome Centers receive training to help them identify human trafficking situations. The training program used by PennDOT is available online for anyone to view.

“Human trafficking is happening across the world, and unfortunately, right here in Pennsylvania,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “We’re collaborating at state, national, and local levels to combat this problem and we urge the public to join us in the fight.”

The Pennsylvania State Police's Organized Crime Task Force frequently participates in human trafficking investigations that lead to arrests and prosecutions. This PSP task force cooperates with multiple federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies including the FBI, Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the state's Attorney General.

“The Pennsylvania State Police conducts numerous law enforcement training in identifying trafficking cases across the state each year. We also provide civilian training at schools, hospitals, and hotels because we cannot do this alone,” explained Lieutenant Adam Reed, Director of the PSP Communications Office. “The public can help police in our mission to fight human trafficking in Pennsylvania by educating themselves on the warning signs and by calling authorities when things don’t seem right.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry exists in part to enforce laws and regulations for worker protections, including children, seasonal/farm workers, immigrant workers, and factory workers. Workers should not fall prey to organized schemes of forced, unpaid, underpaid, or hazardous labor.

Resources for victims

“Women make up a majority of reported survivors, but human trafficking isn’t just a women’s issue. Survivors of human trafficking come from all backgrounds, genders and identities,” said Executive Director of the PA Commission for Women, Moriah Hathaway. “Human traffickers target underserved and marginalized communities, especially people who identify within the LGBTQ+ community, children, and houseless individuals. Any person who is perceived as vulnerable is at great risk for exploitation, which is why this partnership is so important.”

County-specific survivor resource organizations can be found on this chart.

The Pennsylvania Office of Victim Services also has an information portal for both survivors and people who work with trafficking victims.

