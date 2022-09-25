Falcon 9 graphic.jpg

Cape Canaveral, Fla. — Skies over the East Coast lit up Saturday night after SpaceX launched a rocket from Cape Canaveral just after 7:30 p.m.

Falcon 9 blasted 52 Starlink satellites from the Space Launch Complex in Florida to low-Earth orbit, which made it visible to millions along the coast as far north as New England.

Launch.jpg

The two-stage, 229-foot tall reusable rocket landed less than ten minutes after launch on SpaceX's drone ship, "A Shortfall of Gravitas," in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Falcon 9 rocket launching Starlink satellites was visible over our region Saturday night.

This was the fourth launch and landing for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which previously launched SES-22 and now three Starlink missions, according to SpaceX. Founder Elon Musk launched the first Starlink satellites in 2019 to provide high-speed satellite broadband internet, which is now available on all seven continents, according to SpaceX. 

