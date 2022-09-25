Cape Canaveral, Fla. — Skies over the East Coast lit up Saturday night after SpaceX launched a rocket from Cape Canaveral just after 7:30 p.m.

Falcon 9 blasted 52 Starlink satellites from the Space Launch Complex in Florida to low-Earth orbit, which made it visible to millions along the coast as far north as New England.

The two-stage, 229-foot tall reusable rocket landed less than ten minutes after launch on SpaceX's drone ship, "A Shortfall of Gravitas," in the Atlantic Ocean.

This was the fourth launch and landing for the Falcon 9 first-stage booster, which previously launched SES-22 and now three Starlink missions, according to SpaceX. Founder Elon Musk launched the first Starlink satellites in 2019 to provide high-speed satellite broadband internet, which is now available on all seven continents, according to SpaceX.

