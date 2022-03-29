Milfflinville, Pa. — A brief standoff ended in suicide, after a man shot himself Tuesday night following a domestic disturbance, police say.

Officers were called to an apartment building in the 600 block of Race Street in Mifflinville around 6:45 p.m. for reports of an argument “that sounded really bad,” according to police.

South Centre Police were first on scene and asked for backup police units to be sent to the scene.

Additional officers from several surrounding departments, including Scott Township, Catawissa, Hemlock Township, Berwick, and Montour Township arrived shortly after. The Columbia-Montour SWAT unit also responded with an armored BearCat vehicle and an Incident Command trailer.

Ambulance personnel and fire crews were put on standby a block from the apartment building while police set up a perimeter around the building.

A woman who had been inside the apartment was able to safely exit the building, but a man who police say was armed remained inside. Following reports of a single gunshot, police searched the building and found the man dead of a gunshot wound, according to police on scene.



