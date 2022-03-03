Harrisburg -- On March 1, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation met with the Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors (PSATS) to discuss the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and local governments' road and bridge needs.

PennDOT committed $455.9 million in liquid fuel payments to help municipalities maintain roads and bridges, about one percent more funding than last year's commitment. The liquid fuel distribution helps with highway and bridge-related expenses including snow removal and road re-paving and is based on each municipality's population and locally-owned, public road mileage.

“We have the fifth-largest state-maintained road system in the country, and the locally owned roadway network is even larger,” PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Planning Larry Shifflet said. “The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s bridge funding will help with some local bridges, but we need to leverage all available state and local-funding solutions to help our municipalities.”

There are 120,596 miles of public roads in Pennsylvania. Some 2,560 municipalities manage an estimated 78,000 linear miles of roadway and more than 6,600 bridges longer than 20 feet.

“We appreciate that PennDOT recognizes that local government is an important partner of the transportation network in Pennsylvania, being responsible for 2/3 of the road miles in the Commonwealth,” said PSATS Executive Director David Sanko. “This liquid fuels distribution is an integral part of local funding, but by no means enough to cover the costs, of building and maintaining our portion of the network.”

According to the Transportation Revenue Options Commission, unmet funding need on locally owned roads and bridges is about $3.9 billion per year. The value is expected to increase to $5.1 billion annually by 2030 on top of the dedicated funding from PennDOT and gas tax revenue.

The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will supply Pennsylvania with $1.6 billion in new bridge funds with 15 percent dedicated to "off-system" local bridges, but more state and local solutions are required to meet current and future needs.

The meeting in Harrisburg included a discussion of funding options that can be implemented on a local level. One example, provided by PennDOT, involved implementing a $5 fee for each vehicle registered to an address within an affected county, which will then be used on local infrastructure. To date, 27 counties have implemented this fee. From December 2015 through December 2021, $180.8 million has been collected and distributed to the respective counties.

Another idea involved local governments applying for low-interest loans from the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Bank.