Williamsport, Pa. — A patient at UMPC Williamsport admitted to police that he inappropriately touched an employee, but had no explanation for his behavior.

Edward Fisher, 68, of Williamsport allegedly made advancements on the staff member three different times throughout the night of April 9. According to an affidavit, Fisher rang his call bell in all three incidents to lure the employee into his room.

During the first incident Fisher allegedly exposed himself to the employee. The accuser said Fisher made inappropriate comments and was told to stop his behavior.

Investigators said Fisher grabbed the employee’s backside during another incident after he dropped his call bell on the floor.

After ringing his call bell again and dropping it on the floor a second time, the accuser indicated a reluctance to pick it up.

At one point, Fisher allegedly grabbed the employee and forced them to touch his exposed penis.

Officers said Fisher told the staff member “I’m going to get my orgasm before going to sleep.” Authorities said he also requested a “quicky and a hand job” during a check-in by the staff member.

During questioning, Fisher allegedly admitted to authorities he grabbed the staff member and smacked their butt several times throughout the night.

“Fisher stated that he was sorry for his actions but would not explain why he did these things,” wrote Officer Jacob Huling.

Fisher was charged with second-degree aggravated assault and three different second-degree misdemeanors that included simple assault, indecent assault without the consent of other, and indecent exposure. He was also charged with indecent assault forcible compulsion and harassment.

Fisher was held on $75,000 bond at the Lycoming County Prison after being charged during a preliminary arraignment with Judge Aaron Biichle on April 29.

Docket sheet

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.