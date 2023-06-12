Aggravated assault charge

Potter Township, Pa. — An employee was assaulted by a patient, according to State Police in Rockview.

Adrian Rene Gomez-Campos allegedly struck a staff member at The Meadows Psychiatric Facility several times in the back of the head on June 11 at 5 p.m. The employee suffered bruising and bleeding to the back of his head and ear, Trooper Gregory Myers said.

The 20-year-old Gomez-Campos was "acting up and throwing items" and had gotten aggressive with staff who were trying to stop him, charges say.

Gomez-Campos claimed he was stressed because staff members were coming toward him moments before the assault, according to the complaint.

Gomez-Campos is charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment. He is being held at the Centre County Prison in lieu of $30,000 monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 with Judge Donald Hahn.

Gomez-Campos was charged with simple assault in Franklin County two years ago.  

Docket sheet

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!