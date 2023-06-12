Potter Township, Pa. — An employee was assaulted by a patient, according to State Police in Rockview.
Adrian Rene Gomez-Campos allegedly struck a staff member at The Meadows Psychiatric Facility several times in the back of the head on June 11 at 5 p.m. The employee suffered bruising and bleeding to the back of his head and ear, Trooper Gregory Myers said.
The 20-year-old Gomez-Campos was "acting up and throwing items" and had gotten aggressive with staff who were trying to stop him, charges say.
Gomez-Campos claimed he was stressed because staff members were coming toward him moments before the assault, according to the complaint.
Gomez-Campos is charged with first-degree felony aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment. He is being held at the Centre County Prison in lieu of $30,000 monetary bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 21 with Judge Donald Hahn.
Gomez-Campos was charged with simple assault in Franklin County two years ago.