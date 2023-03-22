Williamsport, Pa. — A local man accused of stabbing and strangling a family member Tuesday morning was taken into custody by detectives who found him at a local bar.

Detectives with the Lycoming Regional Police Department located Alex Gary Morgan, 30, of Williamsport at Kelly’s Grill on W. Fourth Street on March 21 after investigating an assault, police said. Morgan allegedly punched a 51-year-old relative in the face, breaking his glasses in the process, according to a release from investigators.

After allegedly assaulting the victim, Morgan, who witnesses said was drunk at the time, strangled the man inside a home near the 1900 block of Bent Road in Old Lycoming Township, police said. Morgan was locked out of the home when he left for a cigarette, but climbed through a window and allegedly continued to attack the victim.

Morgan allegedly stabbed the man’s thigh with a knife he took from the kitchen. Grabbing a second knife after, Morgan allegedly came back and stabbed the accuser’s shin, police said. He then fled the area before police arrived.

Covered in blood and suffering from multiple injuries, the victim was treated at UPMC Susquehanna Emergency Room and released at a later time.

After a warrant was issued for Morgan’s arrest, police located him a short time later at Kelly’s Grill and he was taken into custody without incident.

Morgan was arraigned before Judge William Solomon on charges of strangulation, aggravated assault, simple assault, and criminal trespass. Strangulation and aggravated assault are both second-degree felony charges.

Morgan is being held on $50,000 monetary bail at the Lycoming County Prison. He will appear before Judge Solomon on March 29 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet

