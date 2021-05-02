Williamsport, Pa. – The Williamsport Bureau of Police recently responded to the report of a stabbing on Memorial Avenue.

According to the Lycoming County Department of Public Safety's 911 log, a stabbing was reported at 10:35 p.m. on April 30 in the 1400 block of Memorial Ave., Williamsport.

Williamsport Police Captain Justin Snyder did not respond when asked on May 1 if anyone was injured or arrested in connection to the incident.

Williamsport Police Unit 65 was the primary responding unit, the 911 log shows. Unit 65 was en route to the scene at 10:37 p.m., arrived at 10:40 p.m., and departed at 11:28 p.m.

It is unknown whether a K9 or any medical units were dispatched to the scene because on April 16 the Lycoming County Department of Public Safety began withholding such information from their 911 logs.

NorthcentralPA.com submitted a Right-to-Know Law request for the complete 911 logs, which was denied on April 19 by Public Safety Director Jeffrey Hutchins.

"I have taken the time to review the Right To Know Law in reference to 9-1-1 Centers and this information meets the requirement for public information," Hutchins said of the newly redacted logs.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.

INCIDENT DESCRIPTION MAY NOT BE ACTUAL FINAL DISPOSITION

---------

Date/Time Disp: Inc Description:

04/30/21 22:35:58 106 / STABBING

Number: Pref:Street Name: Suff:Street Type: City:

14XX MEMORIAL AVE WIL

Primary :

65

Date/Time Enrt:

04/30/21 22:37:01

Date/Time Onsc:

04/30/21 22:40:03

Date/Time Arch:

04/30/21 23:28:11