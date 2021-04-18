Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport Police recently responded to the report of a stabbing on High Street.
When asked if anyone was injured or arrested as a result of the incident, Wlliamsport Police Captain Justin Snyder did not respond.
The Lycoming County Department of Public Safety's 911 log shows that a stabbing was reported at 1:59 p.m. on April 16 in the 700 block of High Street, Williamsport.
Only one police unit was dispatched to the scene, Williamsport Bureau of Police Unit 61, at 1:59 p.m. That unit arrived on scene by 2:03 p.m., a response time of less than four minutes.
Williamsport Police stayed at the scene approximately 40 minutes before being marked available at 2:52 p.m. by county dispatch.
INC DESCRIP MAY NOT BE ACTUAL FINAL DISPOSITION
Date/Time Disp: Inc Description:
04/16/21 01:59:55 106 / STABBING
Number: Pref:Street Name: Suff:Street Type: City:
7XX HIGH ST WIL
Unit: Status: Time Change:
61 DISP 01:59:55
61 RESP 01:59:56
61 ONSC 02:03:47
61 AT_OTH 02:42:52
61 AVAIL 02:52:48