Williamsport, Pa. – Williamsport Police recently responded to the report of a stabbing on High Street.

When asked if anyone was injured or arrested as a result of the incident, Wlliamsport Police Captain Justin Snyder did not respond.

The Lycoming County Department of Public Safety's 911 log shows that a stabbing was reported at 1:59 p.m. on April 16 in the 700 block of High Street, Williamsport.

Only one police unit was dispatched to the scene, Williamsport Bureau of Police Unit 61, at 1:59 p.m. That unit arrived on scene by 2:03 p.m., a response time of less than four minutes.

Williamsport Police stayed at the scene approximately 40 minutes before being marked available at 2:52 p.m. by county dispatch.

INC DESCRIP MAY NOT BE ACTUAL FINAL DISPOSITION

Date/Time Disp: Inc Description:

04/16/21 01:59:55 106 / STABBING

Number: Pref:Street Name: Suff:Street Type: City:

7XX HIGH ST WIL

Unit: Status: Time Change:

61 DISP 01:59:55

61 RESP 01:59:56

61 ONSC 02:03:47

61 AT_OTH 02:42:52

61 AVAIL 02:52:48