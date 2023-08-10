Pennsylvania authorities are working to improve the homelessness and squatting crisis that has gotten worse since 1979, reported Fox.

Over the past year, 33 homes in Jeannette, Pa., a Pittsburgh suburb, have been razed due to hazardous conditions caused by squatting activities.

Once squatters destroy a home through fires, vandalism and illicit activities, authorities say they are stuck dealing with it for 10 plus years until the bank sells or until it gets so bad that it eventually falls down or gets torn down, as reported by Fox.

The ongoing issue is widespread throughout the state of Pennsylvania. Earlier this year, the former Days Inn hotel in Danville was demolished after the property had served as a site for squatters and vandals over several years. Last October, four Bloomsburg University students discovered a dead body in the hotel.

This past April, an Altoona man and his girlfriend were placed under arrest after Altoona police said they found them living in a vacant house, reported WTAJ.

According to Pennsylvania state law, a person convicted of squatting can face a misdemeanor of the third degree. This is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $2,500. The court can also order the squatter to pay restitution to the owner of the property, including back rent and damage to the property, reported Philly Home Investor.

