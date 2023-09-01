Williamsport, Pa. — A man reeking of alcohol allegedly attempted to ‘square up’ with police officers in the parking lot of a local grocery store, according to a complaint.

Frederick Roy Foster, 23, of Williamsport claimed he was searching for his car on Aug. 24 in the 200 block of William Street, Officer William Badger said. Foster refused to identify himself before being detained for public drunkenness, Badger added.

Foster allegedly yelled at onlookers in the parking lot as officers spoke with him. A manager at the store said Foster was harassing customers before police arrived, according to court documents.

When attempting to arrest him, Foster allegedly “thrashed” his body around, “making it impossible to search him” Badger wrote. Foster kicked Badger several times in the leg before being taken to the ground, according to the affidavit.

Multiple officers were required to place Foster in a vehicle, Badger said.

Foster was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and public drunkenness. He was committed to the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $10,000 monetary bail.

Docket sheet

