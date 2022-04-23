Williamsport, Pa. — State Police said a motorcycle involved in a high-speed chase that was reported stolen had an obliterated VIN number and a fresh coat of green spray paint.

Authorities were able to stop the vehicle on April 18 as it traveled eastbound on Interstate 180 near the Lycoming County line by exit 10. The driver was ordered to the ground and taken into custody after a brief 95-MPH chase on the highway.

Milton Frost, 35, of Kirkword, NY was charged with two third-degree felonies that included receiving stolen property and disposition of a vehicle with altered VIN number. Frost was also charged with 11 summary offenses and two second-degree misdemeanors.

According to an affidavit written by Lt. Travis Doebler, Frost spray-painted the bike green and filed off the VIN number in an effort to hide the fact it was stolen. Doeber said a check of the vehicle’s hidden VIN showed it was reported stolen out of New York.

Frost is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $40,000 as he awaits a preliminary hearing in early May.

