Lycoming County, Pa. — Lycoming, Centre, Union and Snyder counties have been added to the list of counties under the spotted lantern fly quarantine zone enacted by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture (PDA).

The spotted lanternfly was first discovered in 2014 in Berks County and has so far been found in over half of all Pennsylvania counties, as well as spread to other states. In the north central Pa. region, the quarantine zone also includes Northumberland and Columbia Counties, as of 2020, and Montour County, as of 2021.

According to the PDA quarantine order, a quarantine can go into effect once the Department detects or confirms the presence of the spotted lanternfly.

The state effort intends to slow the spread of the spotted lanternfly, a species that has no natural predators in the U.S. and has proven to be extremely damaging to crops.

The quarantine has a major impact on businesses, as it will require them to obtain a spotted lanternfly permit when moving vehicles, equipment, and goods within and out of the zone. 23,000 businesses are currently permitted in the state, according to Moore.

In order to receive the permit, Businesses need only complete a cost-free, online training and quiz through Penn State Extension. More information is available here.

Humans are primarily responsible for the spread: they cling to firewood, furniture in the backyard, wood crate or other packing materials, landscaping, and they can even hang on to vehicles at speeds up to 70 mph.

Sydney Moore, from the Pa Department of Agriculture, attended Thursday's Lycoming County Commissioners meeting to provide information on the spotted lanternfly.

“Most of the time you see this bug, its wings are going to be tucked back,” Moore said, “you’re not going to see with the wings flared out, with that pretty red.”

Moore said the bug is a “leaf hooper” that mostly bounces around; and doesn’t bite or sting people.

“It does have qualities like stink bugs,” Moore said, “they swarm the south side of your house when it’s warm, so in high infested areas it can be alarming.”

The logging and agricultural nursery industries will also be impacted, according to Moore.

The bugs tend to swarm orchards and can a negative impact upon the production of grapes and other agricultural products in Pennsylvania.

Moore said, “Pennsylvania has a lot of agricultural commodities that are really important to the United States and the world. We’re the fifth largest producer of wine grapes, the third largest producer of juice grapes, the fifth largest producer of apples [and] the fifth largest producer of peaches, all of which can be affected by spotted lantern fly.”

The best way to deal with these bugs is to destroy the egg masses, according to the PA Department of Agriculture and Penn State Extension. Moore added that 30-50 egg hatchlings survive winter on average.

Eggs can be found on trees, rocks, patio furniture, and other hard outside surfaces. Once an egg mass is discovered, it is best to scrape them into hand sanitizer or rubbing alcohol. The masses can also be destroyed by burning or smashing them.

When asked if invasive predators would help to reduce spread, Moore said that approach would cause further environmental issues. Education is the "biggest tool" to stopping the spread.



