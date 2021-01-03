Evansville, Indiana – Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of Sportmix High Energy cat and dog foods after tests indicated high levels of Aflatoxin, a poison produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus. The toxin can cause illness or death in pets if exposed to significant amounts.

Affected products were distributed nationally to both online distributors and retail stores. Currently, there have been no reports of illnesses related to the recall.

If your pet shows signs of aflatoxin poisoning including sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes, gums, or skin due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea, contact a veterinarian immediately. Provide a full diet history to your veterinarian. It may be helpful to take a picture of the pet food label, including the lot number.

Lot code information may be found on the back of bag and will appear in a three-line code, with the top line in format “EXP 03/03/22/05/L#/B###/HH:MM.”

Retailers and distributors have been advised to pull recalled food from their inventories and not to sell or donate recalled products. Pet owners should not feed the recalled food to pets or any other animals. Destroy the product in a way that children, pets, or wildlife cannot access them, and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers.

Recalled lot codes are as follows:

50# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots Exp 03/02/22/05/L2, 03/02/22/05/L3, 03/03/22/05/L2

44# Sportmix Energy Plus Lots 03/02/22/05/L3

50# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

44# Sportmix Premium High Energy Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

31# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L3

15# Sportmix Original Cat Lots 03/03/22/05/L2, 03/03/22/05/L3

Questions about this recall may be addressed to info@midwesternpetfoods.com or asked by phone by calling 800-474-4163, ext. 455, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.