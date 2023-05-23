Mansfield, Pa. - Route 660 was closed for more than three hours Monday morning due to a tanker truck rollover. PennDOT reported the road to be closed around 7:30 a.m.

According to a report by FIRST News Now (FNN), fire crews from Mansfield and Blossburg responded to the crash. The truck, which was hauling milk, flipped over onto the passenger side and blocked the roadway.

FNN obtained video of the tanker being removed from the roadway.