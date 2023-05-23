Mansfield, Pa. - Route 660 was closed for more than three hours Monday morning due to a tanker truck rollover. PennDOT reported the road to be closed around 7:30 a.m.
According to a report by FIRST News Now (FNN), fire crews from Mansfield and Blossburg responded to the crash. The truck, which was hauling milk, flipped over onto the passenger side and blocked the roadway.
FNN obtained video of the tanker being removed from the roadway.
The truck driver was reportedly not injured in the crash, but the contents of the tanker "spilled out all over the roadway and into the nearby creek after the tanker split open," FNN reported.
Route 660 was closed from South Main Street at Richard's Bridge to Mack Road.
PennDOT established a detour as crews assisted firefighters with traffic control. The truck and the tanker were both removed from the roadway by the American Truck Stop Towing service, according to FNN.
Route 660 was reopened by 10:30 a.m.