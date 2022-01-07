UPDATE 8:15 a.m.: PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions on all roadways in the region.

PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roads in the region. Roads now operating under normal, posted speed limits are:

Interstate 99 in Centre County

Interstate 80 from Clarion to I-99 at the 161/Bellefonte interchange in Centre County

PennDOT expects to lift the speed restriction on I-80 from the 161 interchange through Clinton County a little later this morning.

Due to winter storm Garrett, speed limits were reduced last night to 45 mph on those roads.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Before you head out, check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.