A PennDOT snow plow drives along a snowy road.

 Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced on Thursday to 45 mph all interstates and several other routes in the region. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear. 

Restrictions as follows are lifted:

  • Truck restriction on Route 54 in Northumberland County and Route 44 in Lycoming County
  • Certain Tier 1 vehicles on Interstate 80 in Northcentral Pa.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.