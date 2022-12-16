PennDOT has lifted the speed limit and right-lane-only commercial vehicle restrictions that were in place on several roadways in the region.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced on Thursday to 45 mph all interstates and several other routes in the region. All speeds are restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Restrictions as follows are lifted:

Truck restriction on Route 54 in Northumberland County and Route 44 in Lycoming County

Certain Tier 1 vehicles on Interstate 80 in Northcentral Pa.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.