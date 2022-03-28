Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service State College PA
1133 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022
PAZ004>006-010>012-017>019-024>028-033>037-041-042-045-046-
049>053-056>059-063>066-282115-
Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-
Northern Centre-Southern Centre-Cambria-Blair-Huntingdon-Mifflin-
Juniata-Somerset-Bedford-Fulton-Franklin-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-
Sullivan-Southern Clinton-Southern Lycoming-Union-Snyder-Montour-
Northumberland-Columbia-Perry-Dauphin-Schuylkill-Lebanon-
Cumberland-Adams-York-Lancaster-
1133 AM EDT Mon Mar 28 2022
...Numerous, brief heavy snow squalls with very poor visibility will
move southeast through late this afternoon impacting many
locations in Central and Northern Pennsylvania, including the
Susquehanna River Valley...
Cold and moist air streaming southeast off the Great Lakes will
combine with heating of the ground by the late March sun to create
an ideal setup for brief heavy snow squalls today.
The squalls will quickly reduce the visibility to under one-half
of a mile and coat the roads with snow.
You can often see these squalls approaching while you are driving
as they obscure ridges and the roadway in the distance, with a
milky white appearance.
Exit off the road if possible. If there is no immediate exit off
the road to wait out the squall, turn on your hazard lights and
gradually slow down to avoid a chain reaction vehicular accident.
Support our journalism
Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!