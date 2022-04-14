Special Weather Statement National Weather Service State College PA 1244 PM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 PAZ012-019-026>028-035>037-041-045-046-049-050-056-141730- Southern Lycoming PA-Union PA-Northern Clinton PA-Franklin PA- Northern Lycoming PA-Tioga PA-Juniata PA-Huntingdon PA-Snyder PA- Southern Centre PA-Perry PA-Southern Clinton PA-Fulton PA-Mifflin PA- 1244 PM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 ...A GUSTY SHOWER WILL IMPACT EASTERN HUNTINGDON...FRANKLIN... MIFFLIN...SOUTHEASTERN CENTRE...FULTON...JUNIATA...WESTERN SNYDER... LYCOMING...CENTRAL UNION...EASTERN TIOGA...SOUTHWESTERN PERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON COUNTIES THROUGH 130 PM EDT... At 1243 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gusty shower along a line extending from near West Elmira to near Bellefonte to near Hancock. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar and surface observations. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Lamar, Madisonburg and Millerton around 1250 PM EDT. Rebersburg, Aaronsburg and Mackeyville around 1255 PM EDT. Big Cove Tannery and Woodward around 105 PM EDT. Claylick and Mercersburg around 115 PM EDT. R.B. Winter State Park, Laurelton Center and Carroll around 120 PM EDT. Sand Bridge State Park around 130 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Orrstown, Saltillo, Wagner, Roseville and Blain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

