Special Weather Statement National Weather Service State College PA 1244 PM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 PAZ012-019-026>028-035>037-041-045-046-049-050-056-141730- Southern Lycoming PA-Union PA-Northern Clinton PA-Franklin PA- Northern Lycoming PA-Tioga PA-Juniata PA-Huntingdon PA-Snyder PA- Southern Centre PA-Perry PA-Southern Clinton PA-Fulton PA-Mifflin PA- 1244 PM EDT Thu Apr 14 2022 ...A GUSTY SHOWER WILL IMPACT EASTERN HUNTINGDON...FRANKLIN... MIFFLIN...SOUTHEASTERN CENTRE...FULTON...JUNIATA...WESTERN SNYDER... LYCOMING...CENTRAL UNION...EASTERN TIOGA...SOUTHWESTERN PERRY AND SOUTHEASTERN CLINTON COUNTIES THROUGH 130 PM EDT... At 1243 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a gusty shower along a line extending from near West Elmira to near Bellefonte to near Hancock. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar and surface observations. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Lamar, Madisonburg and Millerton around 1250 PM EDT. Rebersburg, Aaronsburg and Mackeyville around 1255 PM EDT. Big Cove Tannery and Woodward around 105 PM EDT. Claylick and Mercersburg around 115 PM EDT. R.B. Winter State Park, Laurelton Center and Carroll around 120 PM EDT. Sand Bridge State Park around 130 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Orrstown, Saltillo, Wagner, Roseville and Blain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Special Weather Statement in effect for several north central PA counties
NCPA Staff
This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
MOST POPULAR
-
Williamsport Police looking to public in effort to identify theft suspects
-
Teen is charged with sending sexually-explicit videos and pictures
-
Williamsport man charged with 35 counts of child pornography
-
Local football legend, Gary Brown, passes away
-
The Blue Collar Bookseller review: April is National Poetry Month
-
Man allegedly admits stabbing woman to death with sword
-
Man accused of stalking after allegedly sending more than 600 messages to a person
-
Williamsport man charged with 50 counts of child pornography following police investigation
-
Williamsport man accused of more than 90 felony counts after police uncover relationship with minor
-
Man discovered covered in blood inside apartment
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Afternoon Update
What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits
Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Jobs
Get the latest Job listings in your email! Sign up today!
Morning Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
NCPA Community Events
Get a weekly list of events happening in North Central Pa.!
NCPA Giveaways
Sign Up to be eligible for our weekly Giveaways!